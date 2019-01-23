Dubai's Alcazar Energy starts commercial ops at Egypt solar project

Alcazar Energy has announced completion and start of commercial operation of its Egypt Solar 1 PV project

Dubai-based Alcazar Energy has announced completion and commencement of commercial operation of its Egypt Solar 1 PV project, located in Benban Solar Park in Aswan, Egypt.

The project is one of four projects being developed by Alcazar Energy in Benban, each with a capacity of 64MW which are part of the Nubian Suns development scheme led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in unison with the World Bank, MIGA and the Government of Egypt.

The entire solar park development will comprise six million solar panels, divided into 32 sub-projects with a total output of 1.5 GW, comparable to the generation capacity of Aswan Dam.

Daniel Calderon, co-founder and CEO of Alcazar Energy, said: “The completion marks an important milestone for our company and we are fortunate to play a role in a programme of this scale which is testament to the spirit of partnership and cooperation required from governments, developers, investors and lenders in mobilising large infrastructure projects such as Benban.

"Our four projects in Egypt, together with our portfolio in Jordan will bring us to a combined capacity of 411MW in the region.”

Daniel Lancha, head of delivery and operations at Alcazar Energy, added: “Over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created during construction across the four projects, with our three remaining projects currently underway, targeting commercial operation date by end of February.”

The project has a cost of $68.6 million and was constructed by a joint venture of TSK and Enviromena.

When complete, Benban will generate electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.