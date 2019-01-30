Equipped with GE’s technology, the flagship project will consist of three combined cycle blocks, the first of which is expected to come online in May 2021.

GE and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation have signed an agreement to develop, build and operate a 1.8 gigawatt combined cycle power plant located in Hamriyah.

The companies said they have inked a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) for the project.

Equipped with GE’s technology, the flagship project will consist of three combined cycle blocks, the first of which is expected to come online in May 2021.

SEWA chairman, Dr Rashid Alleem, said: “We are committed to strengthen Sharjah’s electricity infrastructure and provide seamless, affordable power. The proposed plant underlines our focus to promote public-private partnerships to drive a robust power production and management plan that is aligned with local energy needs.”

Co-sponsors Sumitomo and GE Capital’s Energy Financial Services will partner with Shikoku Electric Power Company, and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, to form an equity consortium for the project.

GE will supply three gas turbines, three steam turbines, six generators, three heat recovery steam generators and turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the power plant.



GE will also provide parts, repairs and maintenance services for the power generation assets at the site for a period of 25 years.