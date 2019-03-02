DEWA seeks developers for fifth phase of giant Dubai solar park

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar park of its kind in the world.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority issues a request for qualification to build and operate new phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued a request for qualification for developers to build and operate the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a capacity of 900MW.

The phase will use photovoltaic solar panels based on the independent power project and will be commissioned in stages starting from the second quarter of 2021.

DEWA said the move supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar park of its kind in the world. It will generate 5,000MW by 2030 with investments worth AED50 billion.

The 13MW photovoltaic first phase became operational in 2013 using photovoltaic solar panels while the 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park started operations in March 2017.

The 800MW photovoltaic third phase will be operational by 2020 while the fourth phase of the solar park will feature the tallest solar tower in the world at 260 metres and the largest thermal storage capacity of 15 hours.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: “We are committed to completing the phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to the highest international standards with the latest solar power technologies.

“To achieve our vision to become a leading sustainable innovative global corporation, we are working to establish sustainability as the roadmap that secures a brighter and happier future for Dubai, by launching major world-class initiatives and projects in green development,” said Al Tayer.