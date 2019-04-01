New stage of testing completed at UAE's nuclear power project

Construction of Unit 2, which began in April 2013, one year after Unit 1, currently stands at more than 95 percent complete.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has completed a new stage in testing as the UAE continues work on its plan to deliver 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity requirements through four plants at Barakah, Abu Dhabi.

ENEC said the structural integrity test (SIT) and integrated leak rate test (ILRT) at Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant have been completed, learning lessons from the same tests on Unit 1.

ENEC said they represent another major achievement in the testing and commissioning phase of the Barakah plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The SIT and ILRT were performed over a period of 10 days and conducted in collaboration with the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), the joint venture partner and prime contractor for the Barakah project, and Nawah Energy Company and under the observation of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the UAE’s independent nuclear regulatory body.

“With the completion of these pre-operational tests on Unit 2, we are moving closer to achieving our goal of supporting the future social and economic growth of our nation through the provision of clean and reliable electricity,” said Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC.

“We are proud to have maintained our track record of safety and efficiency with the successful completion of these tests, and by incorporating the lessons learned during the construction of Unit 1, we have established Barakah as the benchmark for new nuclear construction projects worldwide.”

He said construction of Unit 2, which began in April 2013, one year after Unit 1, currently stands at more than 95 percent complete.

He added that all four units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are "progressing safely and steadily", with Unit 1 construction completed and turned over to Nawah Energy Company for preparation to operate, pending regulatory approval.

With Unit 1 construction complete, and Units 2-4 approaching construction completion, overall plant construction stands at over 91 percent.

All four units will produce up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity requirements while preventing the release of more than 21 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.