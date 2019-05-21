Swiss power firm part of Dubai clean energy project

This press release was submitted on behalf of ABB



5,000 houses across the emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will benefit from clean energy harnessed with ABB’s solar inverter technology.

Earlier this year, Dubai’s utility provider, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched a project to install photovoltaic (PV) solar panels in UAE nationals’ homes in Dubai and connect to the grid. This project is in line with the emirate’s clean energy strategy, which aims to produce 75 percent of its energy requirements from clean sources by the year 2050.

In support of this drive for clean energy, ABB is supplying 5,000 (UNO-DM-PLUS) grid-connected singlephase solar inverters, which will help the house owners in Dubai to reduce energy bills.

With this project, the residents will be transformed from consumers to producers of clean energy.

This high-profile installation is being sponsored by DEWA and the Etihad Energy Service Company (Etihad ESCO) is overseeing the implementation of the project.

“ABB has been leading the way in developing solar technology and is committed to supporting government initiatives that connect renewables to the grid,” said Loay Dajani, Lead Business Manager for ABB’s Electrification business in the Middle East and Africa. “We have already completed prestigious projects in the UAE and across the globe, helping infrastructure providers and utilities bring sustainable and reliable power to people.”

ABB’s UNO-DM-4.0-TL- PLUS series provides the optimal solution for residential PV installations. This flexible, future-proof inverter with embedded connectivity and efficient communication protocol, allows the UNO-DM-PLUS to be integrated easily within any current or future device for smart building automation, smart grid integration and third-party monitoring and control systems.

For robust plant monitoring and management, the installation includes ABB’s Aurora Vision Plant Management Platform, a cloud-based solution using ABB Ability™, which is available through a web browser user interface to PV plant data.

“Leveraging the digital capabilities of ABB Ability™ will provide highly interactive, real-time access to key performance and operations metrics to help plant management optimize decisions,” he added.

Over 400 inverters have already been delivered and the installation will be complete by summer 2019 and will be supported by ABB’s dedicated team of experienced professionals in the UAE.

