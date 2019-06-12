UAE inks $100m power plant deal in Yemen

New UAE-funded power facility in Aden is expected to benefit 2.5 million people

The UAE has signed a deal to build a $100 million power plant in Yemen.

The agreement for the plant in Aden has been struck between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Electricity and Energy Ministry of the Republic of Yemen.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa Foundation, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation will supply, install and operate a 120MW gas turbine plant with associated power network.

The plant is expected to benefit around 2.5 million Yemeni citizens when it comes into operation later this year.

Dr Najeeb Al-Awaj, Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, said: “It is not strange for our Emirati brothers, whose blood is mixed with the blood of our Yemeni people, to support Yemen in various development and relief fields.”