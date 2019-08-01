Energy giants Eni, BP ink Oman gas exploration deal

Eni, BP enter into a gas exploration and production sharing agreement with the Government of Oman

Energy giants Eni and BP have entered into a gas exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) for Block 77 with the Government of Oman.

Block 77 covers an area of 2,734 sq km located in central Oman, a statement said.

It added that during the exploration phase Eni and BP will each hold a 50 percent interest, with Eni acting as operator.

Eni said that through the agreement, it is strengthening its role as an "important player" in Oman.

Eni operates in Oman through its subsidiary Eni Oman. In the Middle East, Eni is also present in the UAE, Bahrain, Lebanon and Iraq.