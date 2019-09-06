Former Aramco exec hired to lead Saudi renewables drive

Al-Yemni will be responsible for driving the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious National Renewable Energy Program.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has appointed former Aramco senior executive Faisal Abdullah Al-Yemni as head of its Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO).

Al-Yemni will be responsible for driving the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious National Renewable Energy Program, with the aim of increasing the kingdom’s renewable energy capacity to meet domestic needs while also creating a world-leading exporter and regional hub of renewable technology and manufacturing.

He joins REPDO at a key time in Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy journey after announcing plans for the 400MW Dumat Al Jandal on-shore wind project and the 300MW Sakaka photovoltaic project.

The two projects will contribute to the kingdom’s target of 27.3GW of renewable energy capacity by 2024 and 58.7GW by 2030.

Following the successful financial close of the Dumat Al Jandal project, REPDO recently launched the tendering process for six new projects with a combined energy capacity of 1.47GW.

A further six projects are on track to be tendered by the end of 2019, bringing in an additional 1.58GW of renewable energy capacity.

Al-Yemni was previously the CEO of the GCC Assets Investment & Development Company and head of Power Systems Support and Investment Division as well as International Operations at Saudi Aramco before that.