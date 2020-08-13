Meet the UK entrepreneur turning Gulf footsteps into energy

British clean-tech company Pavegen, which develops kinetic walkways that convert footsteps into electricity, now generates around 40 percent of its revenues from the Gulf.

The region’s vast appetite for technology and innovation has seen it climb up the ranks among Pavegen’s top global customers, according to the firm’s founder and CEO, Laurence Kemball-Cook.

“The Middle East represents massive opportunities for us. There is huge potential for us to partner with the region’s smart cities, such as Saudi Arabia’s Neom, which is planned to be the size of Belgium,” Kemball-Cook told Arabian Business.

“We would like to see Pavegen rolled out en masse across some of these projects,” he added. “We want our walkways to be commonplace in every mall and public walking space in the region.”

Pedestrians walking across the Pavegen system compress electromagnetic generators below, producing two to four joules of off-grid electrical energy per step.

The system – which can power local applications, such as lighting or wifi – can also communicate with building management systems, providing data via low power Bluetooth.

“When you walk on a Pavegen floor it converts your weight to electricity and analytics… one step will charge an iPhone for about five seconds,” says Kemball-Cook. “The footstep energy can be stored in a battery for later use.”

Abu Dhabi operation

The walkway system is already in use across the UAE. Abu Dhabi airport has installed a 16-square metre energy-harvesting path that connects two terminals. This is the first application of its kind in a commercial airport in the Middle East and builds on a successful pilot at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Pavegen, which raked in $1.2 m revenues in 2019 and has so far garnered $8.3 m investment globally, also counts DEWA and the Dubai Road Transport authority among its clients.

Kemball-Cook says he has designs on providing footstep-fuelled power for the Dubai Expo, which has now been postponed until 1 October 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have huge ambitions to take Pavegen to Dubai Expo, to what is set to be one of the greatest shows on earth, with a focus on sustainability,” says Kemball-Cook.

“Imagine if every single footstep could help power the event and also make a charitable donation using the steps of each visitor as a currency.”

But Kemball-Cook is saving his biggest ambitions for Saudi Arabia.

Makkah move

Saudi Arabia’s Wadi Makkah Ventures Co (WMVC), a subsidiary of Wadi Makkah Technology Company owned by Umm Al-Qura University, announced the signing of a preliminary investment agreement with Pavegen in December 2019 on its first Series A round, together with a number of international investors.

“One possible application for Pavegen is the transfer of its technology to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM [smart city]… the two parties are currently working on providing ideas and studies necessary to implement the project.” WMVC said in a statement.

Chairman of WMVC, Khaled Abdel-Ghani Suleimani, said the company is also studying the possibility of applying Pavegen technology and data collection in certain areas of the holy capital Makkah.

“Pavegen could contribute to the process of providing clean energy and collecting the data needed to facilitate crowd management, and other processes in the holy capital,” Suleimani said.

Saudi government officials have a “massive vision” for digitising and optimising the holy regions of Makkah and Medina, according to Kemball-Cook.

“There is unparalleled development happening in those regions,” he says. “Millions of pilgrims come to stay and then walk more there than anywhere in the world.”

Kemball-Cook says that installing Pavegen at holy sites would allow pilgrims to help save the environment and also donate their step-power to charity.

“These are both things which will work really well for religious sites,” he says.

“Our signing of the MoU shows we are massively committed to the Gulf market… we are committed to making our products fit for the one of the harshest environments in the world.”