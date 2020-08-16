Masdar strikes US deal for eight renewable energy projects

Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has acquired a 50 percent stake in three utility-scale wind farms in the United States in a 1.6-gigawatt clean-energy portfolio.

The subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company has announced its second investment in the US in a deal with EDF Renewables North America.

The wind farms are in Nebraska and Texas, totalling 815 megawatts (MW), which are due to being commercial operations in Q4; and five photovoltaic solar projects in California – two of which include battery energy storage systems – totalling 689 MW of solar and 75 MW of lithium-ion battery energy storage, which will start operating in 2021.

“As the second largest renewable energy producer in the world in terms of installed power capacity, the US offers considerable scope for further growth and diversification of our renewable energy portfolio,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar.

“We are delighted to expand our presence there through this landmark deal to invest in eight clean energy assets in California, Nebraska and Texas, and to further strengthen our global partnership with EDF Renewables.”

In total, the eight projects have created more than 2,000 jobs in the country’s clean energy sector, and will displace more than three million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Tristan Grimbert, president and CEO, EDF Renewables North America, said: “This deal writes a new chapter of cooperation between our two companies focused on the North American market.”

Masdar made its first entry into the US market last year, acquiring a 50 percent interest in two wind farms in Texas and New Mexico.