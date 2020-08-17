Adnoc reveals $3.5bn investment to upgrade Ruwais

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has invested $3.5 billion to upgrade the refining capabilities at its Ruwais development, with the company’s Crude Flexibility Project (CFP) currently 73 percent.

For more than 40 years, Adnoc has predominantly refined Murban grade crude, extracted from its onshore fields in Abu Dhabi. The CFP allows for the Upper Zakum grade crude, extracted from the UAE capital's offshore oil fields, to be processed along with over 50 other types of different crudes.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Group CEO, said: "We continue to focus on stretching the margin of every barrel of oil we produce to maximise the value of our resources, while also making responsible investments in the current market environment.

“This investment is another step in our progress to develop Ruwais into a dynamic, global hub for downstream activity, further strengthening Adnoc’s role as a key driver of the UAE's long-term industrial growth and economic diversification.”

In 2018, Adnoc announced plans to diversify the feedstocks it processes. The $3.5bn CFP upgrade initiative is considered a core driver of Adnoc Downstream’s 2030 smart growth strategy.

The project will increase the value Adnoc derives from every barrel of oil, Adnoc Classification: Internal both by boosting refining margins and by leaving more high-value Murban crude available for export.

Much of the physical infrastructure required for the CFP has now been put in place. Major structural elements - two new fractionators and 24 atmospheric residue desulfuriser reactors - have been installed at the site over the past two months.

Each of the 317-ton fractionators was transported to the UAE from South Korea, while installing the 80-metre structures took three weeks across June and July.

Upon completion in mid-2022, the CFP will allow Adnoc to process up to 420,000 bpsd (barrels per stream day) of heavier and sourer grades of crude oil, as part of the 840,000 bpsd refinery in Ruwais.

Adnoc Refining produces more than 40 million metric tons of high-quality refined products to markets around the world. It refines up to 922,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day into various products, including LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, gas oil, base oil and petrochemical feedstocks such as propylene.

It also produces specialty products such as carbon black and anode grade coke.

Since 2019 Adnoc Refining has been run as a joint venture company between ADNOC and the European energy firms Eni and OMV.