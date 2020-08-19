Barakah nuclear energy plant connects to UAE grid

The Barakah nuclear energy plant has been successfully and safely connected to the UAE grid, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has announced.

Unit 1 of the Barakah plant, located in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi, was launched at the start of the month and is currently providing the first megawatts of energy to the grid.

Over the past two weeks, the unit has increased to around 15 percent of full power and will continue to rise until reaching full operation output, scheduled for early 2021.

Today is just the start as we safely raise power levels in coming months. Once fully operational, the Barakah Plant will meet 25% of the UAE’s clean electricity needs – fueling our growth and prosperity for decades to come. #BarakahDream— Emirates Nuclear (@ENEC_UAE) August 19, 2020

A statement on Twitter from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, said: “The reactor power levels will safely and steadily be raised along with related tests.”

Once fully operational, the four units of Barakah will meet up to 25 percent of the nation’s electricity demands through the production of 5,600 megawatts of emissions-free baseload electricity.