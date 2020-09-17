We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Bloomberg

Thu 17 Sep 2020 09:33 AM

Abu Dhabi takes $615m stake in US LNG exporter

Sovereign wealth fund has revealed 5.1 percent stake in Cheniere Energy

Abu Dhabi’s main sovereign wealth fund disclosed a 5.1 percent stake in Cheniere Energy, the largest US exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority disclosed its holding in a filing dated Monday, giving it an interest in Cheniere valued at $615 million. It’s Cheniere’s fourth-largest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Trump administration has touted LNG exports as more than an economic boon for the US, viewing the shipments also as a foreign policy tool for spreading American influence abroad.

Since the US began shipping shale gas overseas in 2016, it’s vaulted into the ranks of the world’s top LNG suppliers. Houston-based Cheniere operates two export facilities: Corpus Christi in Texas and Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

ADIA has almost $580 billion in assets and is the world’s third-biggest government wealth fund, according to the SWF Institute.

For all the latest energy and oil news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Bloomberg

