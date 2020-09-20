Saudi firms start talks to form $11bn petrochemicals maker

Saudi Industrial Investment Group and National Petrochemical Co.have started talks to merge, potentially creating a firm with $11 billion in assets as Middle Eastern energy companies assess their options in a lower oil-price environment.

The talks are at an initial stage and no agreement has been reached, the companies said Sunday. Saudi Industrial owns 50 percent of National Petrochemical.

The potential merger comes as energy companies in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates restructure their operations to cope with a market that’s under strain from lower demand.

Last year, Saudi International Petrochemical Co. completed a buyout of Sahara Petrochemical Co. It was followed by Saudi Aramco buying a majority stake in the kingdom’s largest chemical maker in a deal that was valued at about $70bn.