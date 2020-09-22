UAE's first nuclear plant reaches 50% power capacity

Nawah Energy Company, the joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance company, has announced that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 50 percent of its electricity production capacity.

The unit of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) made the announcement on the sidelines of the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

Reaching 50 percent power at Unit 1 of Barakah is an important step in the process of power ascension testing (PAT) and comes a month after the successful completion of the synchronisation of Unit 1 to the UAE transmission grid and the dispatch of the first megawatts of clean electricity.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: "The UAE is now producing clean, baseload electricity through Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant... Safety and quality-led progress is continuing to be made across all four units of the plant."

"The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is an engine of growth for our nation, delivering abundant clean electricity to support the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, while in parallel contributing to the country’s climate change commitments," added Al Hammadi.

Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of Nawah, said: "This is a proud moment for everyone involved in the delivery of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, as we mark the continued progress being made at Unit 1. We are operating Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant with an absolute commitment to safety and quality as we advance one step further towards commercial operations."

He added that further achievements would be announced over the coming months as power levels of Unit 1 are further increased and preparations continue for Unit 2.

Nawah will gradually raise the power levels of Unit 1 over a number of months and once the process is completed, Unit 1 will enter commercial operations.

When fully operational, the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity.

ENEC recently announced the construction completion of Unit 2, with operational readiness preparations now underway by Nawah. Construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is in the final stages, with the overall construction completion of the four units now standing at 94 percent.