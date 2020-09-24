New owners named for UAE's nuclear power pioneer

New owners were announced on Thursday for the company tasked with delivering nuclear power in the UAE.

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with interests spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s economy, said that the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has been added to its utilities portfolio.

Under a decree issued by Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the full ownership of ENEC’s shares were transferred to ADQ from the Government of Abu Dhabi with immediate effect.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ, (pictured below) said: “We welcome ENEC to our portfolio of companies which comprises some of Abu Dhabi’s most successful and ambitious enterprises. We are working closely with our utilities companies, including TAQA, EWEC, ADSSC and now ENEC, to advance our nation’s solid infrastructure that is vital for supporting the growth and development of many sectors of the economy.”

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, added: “We are pleased to join ADQ, as part of our commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification. We remain fully committed in our quest to delivering this new form of emissions-free electricity to strengthen and sustain the UAE’s energy sector."With the recent commencement of operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, we are supplying clean electricity to the UAE, and are committed to safely and efficiently generating electricity, supported by working with our UAE partners and stakeholders.”

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chief investment officer at ADQ, said: "Nuclear energy has a crucial role to play in our nation’s future, and we look forward to working closely with ENEC as it continues to build on its ambitious peaceful energy programme with the highest international safety and quality standards.”

ENEC joins ADQ’s utilities portfolio that also includes Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC) and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ADQ was established in 2018 as a public joint stock company and holds major enterprises spanning utilities, tourism and hospitality, aviation, transportation, logistics, industrial, real estate, media, healthcare, food and agriculture, and financial services.??

ENEC was established by decree in December 2009 by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to deliver safe, clean, efficient and reliable nuclear energy.

Earlier this week, Nawah Energy Company, the joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance company, announced that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 50 percent of its electricity production capacity.

The unit of the ENEC and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) made the announcement on the sidelines of the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

Reaching 50 percent power at Unit 1 of Barakah is an important step in the process of power ascension testing (PAT) and comes a month after the successful completion of the synchronisation of Unit 1 to the UAE transmission grid and the dispatch of the first megawatts of clean electricity.

When fully operational, the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity.

ENEC recently announced the construction completion of Unit 2, with operational readiness preparations now underway by Nawah. Construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is in the final stages, with the overall construction completion of the four units now standing at 94 percent.