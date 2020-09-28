How coronavirus could impact global oil demand to 2030

Global demand for oil is likely to peak in about 10 years time as the world recovers from the impact of coronavirus, according to Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Petroleum and Resources at the UAE's Mubadala Investment Company.

Al Kaabi said Covid-19 caused oil demand to drop by 30 percent in March and April, from a peak of 100 million barrels per day at the end of 2019.

However, demand has started to recover, he added, reaching levels seen in the 1990s and will rise further over the coming 12 months.

Reflecting on the long-term impact of Covid-19, Al Kaabi said the post-virus world will be totally different, with fewer people travelling and lower activity in a number of sectors of the economy.

While demand for energy will edge back to 2019 levels, some sectors, such as jet fuel, will take longer to recover than others, he said in a wide ranging interview, conducted as part of the ADIPEC Energy Dialogue series.

"Predicting the oil market is very challenging. Covid-19 has created major disruption to demand and we expect to see the continuation of that disruption in 2021. But if you project the horizon to 2030, we will go back to an acceptable level of growth, potentially peaking in 2030," said Al Kaabi, pictured below.

His comments follow those of Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser last month who said he was optimistic that the global demand for oil was growing as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic "might be behind us".

Demand for oil was hit hard by the world-wide shutdowns to counter the pandemic, sliding at one stage by over 20 million bpd.

"While it remains unclear how long the current wave of uncertainty will continue, we see growing evidence that the worst of the crisis might be behind us," Nasser said.

"We are witnessing a partial recovery in the energy market in the second half of 2020 as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies."

Addressing concerns over future supply issues, Al Kaabi said climate change pressures, concerns over ESG and government policies are impacting the investment decisions by big international oil companies, which could result in episodes of disruption of supply. But he added, this would create space for national and privately owned oil companies to invest in the upstream sector.

In July, the International Energy Agency bolstered its outlook for global oil demand, but warned that the recovery could be derailed by the resurgence of coronavirus.

A collapse in fuel consumption during the second quarter was slightly less severe than previously estimated, and demand should rebound sharply over the next three months as economic activity resumes, the agency said in a monthly report.

Al Kaabi added that national and international oil companies should learn from history and be more proactive in dealing with the decarbonisation of their operations.

"In the past companies put themselves in a defensive mode when they should have deployed and promoted innovative technology to minimise the carbon footprint of their production. I see a similar trend in the petrochemicals sector, where it is critical companies address the plastics waste issue and not be in a state of denial," Al Kaabi said.

However, he added that he is optimistic emerging technology will help the downstream sector address this and other challenges it faces.

