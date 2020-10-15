India allows ADNOC to export 50% of its stored crude at Mangalore reserve

Multiple business and strategic factors may have influenced India’s decision to grant more commercial flexibility to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in exporting crude stored in its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) at the southern Indian city of Mangalore, oil industry experts have said.

The Indian cabinet, in a major policy shift, announced on Wednesday it would allow ADNOC to trade half of the crude oil it has stored in the country’s underground strategic reserves.

The policy shift by India in granting more commercial flexibility – in line with the model followed by Japan and South Korea - could help ADNOC in meeting its long-term business objective of making India a regional hub for supplying to neighbouring markets such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a sector analyst with Deloitte India said.

“This could also encourage ADNOC to store more oil in the three reserves India has built as insurance against supply and price disruptions.”

Arabian Business has contacted ADNOC for its response on the Indian government's decision.

ADNOC, which has hired half of 1.5 million tonnes of underground storage at Mangalore, was until now allowed to commercially use only 35 percent of the oil stored. It could trade or sell another 15 percent with specific approval of the Indian government.

“The policy relaxation may help India to attract investments by companies such as ADNOC in the proposed two new storage facilities. It will also help enhance India’s bilateral relations with the UAE, while ensuring energy security for the country” Tsunduru Muralidhar, a sector expert and an independent oil sector consultant, told Arabian Business.

“The move will add to the business and strategic interests of both India and ADNOC as both will stand to benefit from this,” Muralidhar added.

Besides hiring half of the Mangalore storage, ADNOC had also signed up to hire half of the 2.5 million tonnes capacity at Padur in November 2018, but did not store any oil.

Besides ADNOC, Saudi Aramco, which has also shown interest in filling Indian strategic reserves, has been demanding the freedom to re-export crude from Indian strategic reserves.

According to an official of India’s petroleum and natural gas ministry, while ADNOC bears the cost of oil, India has the first rights over its usage in an emergency.

“This guarantees energy security without spending money on oil,” the official said.

Wednesday’s Indian Cabinet decision has also allowed ADNOC to export oil stored in the Mangalore SPR in foreign flagged ships.

So far Indian flagged ships were used for coastal movement of the oil from the cavern.

Indian refinery companies will have a first right of refusal in case of any re-exports by ADNOC, official sources said.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, meets 80 percent of its crude requirements through imports and has built strategic storage at three locations in the south of the country to store up to five million tonnes oil to protect against supply disruption.

India has also proposed to set up two more SPRs – one at Chandikhol in Odisha and the other at Padur in Karnataka for around 6.5 million tonnes of crude.