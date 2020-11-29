Dubai reduces fuel surcharge for electricity and water

Dubai has cut the fuel surcharge for electricity and water as part of efforts to provide the services at “globally competitive prices”.

Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils, according to a statement on Dubai’s Media Office website. Surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils for imperial gallon instead of 0.6 fils.

The savings achieved in fuel consumption, as a result of the increase in solar energy production, will be passed to customers. The reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from December 1.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “In light of the increase in the share of clean energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix to around nine percent, fuel consumption has decreased. These savings will be reflected in customers’ bills.”

Plans are in place to increase the share of renewable and clean energy and provide 75 percent of Dubai’s energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.