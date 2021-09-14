UAE firms secure approval to continue camel milk exports to Europe

UAE companies will continue to be able to export camel milk to European countries following approval of the Camel Milk Residue Monitoring Plan by the European Commission.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) announced that approval allows for the export of UAE camel milk to the 27 EU countries during 2021.

About 4,500 tons of camel milk and associated products are produced annually and are among the UAE’s signature foods.

They are in high demand locally, and Al Ain Farms and Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products (EICMP), the manufacturer of the popular camel milk brand Camelicious, are making inroads into regional and global markets.

This requires continuous follow-up with the European Commission (pictured below) to keep up to date with the import requirements and help local producers meet them.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MoCCAE, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “Enabling food products to compete in local and international markets is a priority that we aim to achieve in collaboration with our strategic partners from the public and private sectors.

“In this context, the ministry has issued effective legislation and continues to roll out control processes to ensure our food products meet the latest international safety standards. We liaise with our counterparts in every target market to understand their import and health requirements, and develop plans to guarantee compliance of our food products.”

The commitment of Al Ain Farms and EICMP to enact action plans and comply with relevant legislation has helped camel milk enter new markets including the US and Canada.

MoCCAE added that it is liaising with Chinese authorities to obtain their approval for exporting UAE camel milk and its products to China.