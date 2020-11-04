Investing smart in healthcare and paying it forward – join our vital webinar today

Coronavirus has put healthcare systems around the world under unprecedented pressure. Today the first of a three-part special webinar series hosted by Arabian Business will investigate what this means for the Arab world, and how investing in innovation can provide a way forward.

Our first webinar takes place today (Wednesday November 4) at 2pm (GST) with specialists examining Investing smart in healthcare – paying it forward.

Craig Barratt, senior advisor to the Centre for Improving Value in Healthcare, for the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia, will bring his insight on how regulators can embrace reforms and improve provision, particularly for the population most at risk during the pandemic, the elderly and those suffering from cardiovascular diseases, such as structural heart disease.

Anastasia Amoroso, executive director and head of cross-asset thematic strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank, will reveal how huge levels of innovation, fueled in part by the current global coronavirus pandemic, is capturing interest from investors in the sector.

Richard Stolz, associate director, healthcare at KPMG, and co-author of research paper Who Cares Wins, will provide a strategic view of where countries across the Gulf are investing, what they are prioritising, and whether patients caught in a backlog of suspended surgeries can expect a return to elective surgeries in the months.

And, Dr Susie Perks-Baker, Programme Director- National Leadership Development Programme for Women Executives – KSA, will bring her expertise in cross cultural leadership development from her position as founder and programme director for Pioneer, the national leadership development programme for senior Saudi women run by the HLA.

With healthcare-related expenditure in the Gulf region expected to grow to $89 billion by 2022, the session, supported by Edwards Lifesciences will be moderated by Arabian Business Editor in Chief Staff Writer and virtual attendees will be able to pose questions to the panel.