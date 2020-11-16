Arabian Business looks to the future to explore how AI and smart tech is reshaping healthcare

Around the globe coronavirus put healthcare systems under immense pressure, but how can the industry learn from technology and AI solutions created to fight COVID-19 and so that patient care across the board improves?

Here in the Arab world there has been great focus on the adoption of technology, but can this lead to better outcomes for patients, not just in coronavirus but in areas such as cardiovascular disease? By investing smartly, how can the burden on hospitals be reduced through improved efficiency and more focused patient care, increasing the sustainability of healthcare systems?

Supported by Edwards Lifesciences, the second in Arabian Business’ three-part webinar series Rethinking Arabian Healthcare will dive into the compelling question of Healthcare Technologies – from AI to smart tech, how innovation is reshaping the sector with experts and thought leaders from across the Gulf and internationally.

In a world focused on data through ‘track and trace’ innovations, the live session moderated by Arabian Business Editor in Chief Staff Writer, on Wednesday 18 th November at 2pm (GST), will examine how data can be shared and used to informed policy decisions, from a micro perspective on patient treatments to the macro picture of how we plan healthcare for populations.

Our panelists will also examine the rise of predictive monitoring and the importance of using technology to prevent harm, and digitalisation how can play an important role in aiding efficiencies. For example, could heart failure patients be monitored remotely, allowing unnecessary hospital appointments to be avoided and rapid intervention made when it is really required?

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director, Dubai Science Park will unpack the groundbreaking work being done and examine how innovation and technology provide a roadmap to better healthcare.

Dr Ahmed Nabeel, a lauded physician and innovator based in Kuwait, will examine how the industry can build towards a future where the focus on health is part of everyday life: empowering people to get and remain healthy, helping them every step of the way to recover from illness.

Jad Bitar, Managing Director and Partner with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will examine how big data and technology can help them populations and individual patients alike.

And Raouf Khalil, the CEO of Trudoc 24×7, will unpack how personalised healthcare through innovations such as telemedicine can reduce the burden on hospitals.

The third webinar – Healthcare policy – how regulators and government can foster growth in the sector – is due to take place on December 9. More details and speakers will be revealed closer to the date.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of this future-focused discussion at 2pm on Wednesday 18th November and register here.

Registration Link: https://www.itp.events/ArabianBusiness-HealthcareWebinar-2020

Key ContactsMarketing & Events: [email protected]