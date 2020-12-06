Join our Rethinking Arabian Healthcare webinar today

As the world moves to a more hopeful phase in the pandemic, with the prospect of vaccines on the horizon, how can healthcare regulators ensure the lessons of 2020 are applied, rather than reset to the pre-COVID default way of delivering services to patients?

In part three of our Rethinking Arabian Business Healthcare webinar series, we explore Healthcare policy – how regulators and government can foster growth in the sector.

Supported by Edwards Lifesciences, our final panel of experts will dive into how the healthcare sector can work with regulators to ensure continuity of care, and unlock the issues of backlog arising from restrictions on elective procedures.

The live session moderated by Arabian Business Editor in Chief Staff Writer, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm (GST), will also examine how governments can create a landscape that is future-facing, where smart tech combines with innovation policy to improve patient outcomes.

Our panelists will also unpack what we learned during our first webinar Investing smart in healthcare, paying it forward, and our second session Healthcare Technologies – from AI to smart tech, how innovation is reshaping the sector.

Plus, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri,, Director of Public Health, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, will discuss how, as we move into the ‘new normal’ post pandemic, governments can foster the process of adopting change on the national front and bring clarity on new procedures .

Dr Salman Al Sabah, consultant surgeon and senior advisor to the Minister of Health, Kuwait, will unpack the immediate things regulators and healthcare providers can do now to inspire innovation and lock in a new culture of change.

And, Dr Panco Georgiev, partner, McKinsey & Company, will bring a macro look at what Gulf healthcare systems have learned this year and its builds on best practice.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the debate: Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 2:00pm (GST) and register here.