Arabian Business Forum to ask: Is the Middle East set to be the world’s first post-Covid economy?

The full line-up of business and thought leaders for the Arabian Business Forum on the morning of February 23 at the JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, has been confirmed.

The four sessions in the forum will combine to ask the panellists: Is the Middle East set to be the world’s first post-Covid economy? With lockdowns, restrictions and closures still impacting major economies around the world, not least the UK and the US, the UAE has been gradually emerging from the global pandemic with a sense of cautious optimism – especially in key industry sectors such as retail and hospitality.

Bolstered by a successful vaccination roll-out, with the UAE able to boast the second-highest number of administered doses per 100 population in the world, the country is now well placed to think of a world beyond Covid-19 – when tourists return, restaurants and entertainment venues reopen and large-scale events are back on the agenda.

The confirmed line-up is available here, but among the guest speakers are Simon Penney, the UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan; Stephen Anderson, Strategy and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East; the CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Raki Phillips; and Halima Jumani, the person behind the resurgence of the Kibsons brand in the UAE.

The Forum will be taking place in line with government guidelines on social distancing and with all the necessary health and safety measures in place. As such, there will be strict limits on attendance, but to register your interest in the event, please click here.

