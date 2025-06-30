Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2025 sets new benchmark for urban development dialogue

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025 concluded with strong momentum, drawing over 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries and witnessing the signing of 15 MoUs and strategic partnerships. Held under the theme “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles,” the two-day summit showcased a comprehensive exploration of how innovative infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology are converging to create truly liveable, lovable, and economically vibrant urban environments.

The last day of the summit opened with a welcome address from H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), who positioned infrastructure as a strategic enabler of societal progress and identity. His address set the tone for a day focused on “Lifestyle Development,” framing infrastructure not just as physical assets but as foundational to the values and future-readiness of cities. He also asserted the summit’s role as a “critical connection for global thought and action in infrastructure.”

A panel titled “Urban Excellence: Lessons from the World’s Most Innovative Cities” explored how urban centres worldwide are integrating inclusive growth, sustainability, and cultural relevance. Speakers included Daniel Liu, Executive Director at MORROW Intelligence; Emre Arolat, Founding Partner and Principal at Emre Arolat Architecture; Asma Aljassmi, Executive Director of Projects Control and Operations at Aldar Projects; and Greg Bargull, Executive Director of Development at Modon. Key takeaways highlighted the need for human-centric urban frameworks, the importance of design in reflecting local identity, and the critical role of public-private partnerships in shaping liveable urban environments.

H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC)

Paul O’Brien, Chief Development Officer at Modon, led a fireside chat on the evolving role of nature in urban design. He discussed how Modon is embedding sustainability at scale across its projects, leveraging natural systems and technology to enhance efficiency and long-term value. O’Brien also noted the company’s role in exporting these practices beyond the UAE, demonstrating the viability of sustainable urban models globally. He further emphasised Modon’s pioneering position, affirming that the company is actively exporting its innovative approach to urban development, thereby proving that cities function better when they work with, not against, natural and technological systems.

The conversation continued with a panel discussion focused on how cities are developing adaptable ecosystems that integrate transportation, commercial activity, and social interaction. The panel emphasized a human-centric approach to urban development and the importance of making effective use of existing infrastructure. Speakers included Omran Malek (Head of the SAVI Cluster, Abu Dhabi Investment Office – ADIO), Dr. Talib Alhinai (General Manager – UAE, Archer Aviation), Salam Ilayyan (Advisor, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre – ADPIC), and Prashant Kapila (Board Member, International Federation of Consulting Engineers – FIDIC).

“Every citizen expects public spaces to be functional, open, human-accessible, safe, and climate-resilient, with integrated technology and sustainability features,” said Salam Ilayyan highlighting the key considerations for public spaces. Building on this, Omran Malek detailed Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge approach to smart mobility, noting, “We are looking at how existing infrastructure, like helipads and parking lots, can be leveraged for multi-modal transport, making the most of every space.” Complementing this vision, Dr. Talib Alhinai from Archer Aviation presented a future for urban air mobility, explaining, “Archer’s mission is to replace 60 to 90-minute car drives with 10 to 20-minute electric air taxi flights, widening access to efficient urban mobility.”

A session on luxury real estate featured insights from industry leaders such as Michael Belton, Chief Executive Officer, MERED; Kristina Zanic, CEO and Founder, Kristina Zanic Consultants; David Harman, Chief Development Officer, Modon Real Estate; Mulham G. Kheriba, CDO, Reportage; and Kourosh Salehi, Partner & Global Design Principal, LWK + Partners. The discussion centred on how luxury development is shifting toward wellness, sustainability, and deeper brand immersion. Panelists emphasised operational efficiency, environmental integration, and user experience as new cornerstones of premium living.

In the last fireside chat for the day, H.E. Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Financial Affairs Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), and Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi discussed the growth of the wellness sector and its integration into urban development. Both speakers outlined how Abu Dhabi is embedding healthcare and wellness into its infrastructure strategy, combining advanced technology with cultural context to build a comprehensive, future-ready urban health ecosystem. “Abu Dhabi’s unique approach to wellness blends its heritage and cultural traditions with advanced technology, creating a distinct and comprehensive experience,” said H.E. Mohammed Al Suwaidi. Georges-Pascal Haber further underscored Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence, stating, “Abu Dhabi has become a centre of gravity for healthcare and wellness, attracting top talent through its unparalleled infrastructure and environment.”

Across both days, ADIS 2025 provided a focused platform for international dialogue on building sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced cities. With over 70 speakers and participation from a diverse range of sectors, the summit demonstrated Abu Dhabi’s strategic plan to lead infrastructure innovation in the region and beyond.

As cities globally contend with rapid urbanisation, climate change, and shifting economic priorities, ADIS 2025 has positioned itself as a significant venue for shaping the next generation of urban development policy and practice.