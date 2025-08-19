Bitcoin MENA 2025: Michael Saylor to headline Abu Dhabi conference this December

The Bitcoin MENA Conference is set to return to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for its second edition from December 8–9, 2025, uniting global leaders in Bitcoin and digital finance.

Co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Media, the event will feature keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions highlighting the latest trends in cryptocurrency adoption and innovation.

Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, will headline the conference with his first-ever appearance at a Bitcoin event in the region.

Bitcoin MENA Conference 2025

His participation underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a hub for digital assets and blockchain development.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the return of Bitcoin MENA reaffirms the emirate’s status as a global centre for digital finance and innovation.

Brandon Green, Chief of Staff at BTC Inc, added that hosting Saylor signals Abu Dhabi’s vision as a forward-looking economy and sets the stage for a landmark keynote.

The 2025 edition builds on the success of last year’s debut, which drew thousands of participants, global partners, and leading voices in digital finance.

With Abu Dhabi’s strategic position in energy, finance, and digital infrastructure, this year’s conference is expected to strengthen dialogue on Bitcoin’s role in shaping regional and international economies.

Bitcoin MENA will bring together industry leaders, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, public officials, and innovators for discussions on the future of money and the evolution of digital economies.