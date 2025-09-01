Dubai events 2025: DWTC announces 135 events including GITEX Global, WETEX and Big 5 Global

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced a line-up of more than 135 exhibitions, conferences, and flagship events for the final four months of 2025, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a premier global hub for business tourism and international collaboration.

The schedule covers diverse sectors including technology, sustainability, healthcare, food and beverage, energy, construction, transport, finance, and education, underscoring DWTC’s pivotal role in driving innovation and commerce.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said: “Building on our strong performance in the first half of the year, we will continue to attract international event organisers, exhibitors, and visitors, along with globally renowned events across both established and high-growth industries in the second half of 2025.

Dubai events at DWTC

“The upcoming line-up of flagship events such as GITEX Global, WETEX and Big 5 Global, showcase our ability to convene the world’s most influential leaders, innovators, speakers, and key players to shape the future of the MICE industry.

“Through this dynamic calendar, we are reinforcing Dubai’s role as a catalyst for global commerce while advancing the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to position Dubai among the top three economic cities in the world.”

With this dynamic calendar, DWTC cements its role as a global convening power, attracting the world’s leading events and advancing Dubai’s long-term vision for economic growth and international prominence.

September 2025 at DWTC

Paper Arabia (September 2–4)

(September 2–4) Comedy Mixtape 2025 (September 6)

(September 6) Matt Redman Live (September 7)

(September 7) Universal Postal Union Congress Dubai 2025 (September 8–19)

(September 8–19) WHX Tech (September 8–10)

(September 8–10) The Gulf Bride Show (September 12–18)

(September 12–18) Major manufacturing trade shows (September 15–17), including ISM Middle East, Private Label Middle East, and Plastics Recycling Middle East

Sign & Graphic Imaging ME Exhibition (September 22–24)

(September 22–24) Ru’ya Careers UAE (September 23–25)

(September 23–25) Arablab+ (September 23–25)

(September 23–25) Dubai Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025 (September 24–25)

(September 24–25) MEIDAM 2025 (September 25–27)

(September 25–27) WETEX (September 30–October 2)

October 2025 at DWTC

World Green Economy Summit (October 1–2)

(October 1–2) Najah Exhibition (October 5–7)

(October 5–7) AccessAbilities Expo, AGRA Middle East, The Forex Expo (October 6–8)

(October 6–8) GITEX Global (October 13–17) — the world’s largest tech event, covering AI, fintech, health tech, and smart cities

(October 13–17) — the world’s largest tech event, covering AI, fintech, health tech, and smart cities International Family Medicine Conference, ARM 2025, Healthcare Future Summit (October 21–23)

(October 21–23) HR Summit 2025 (October 21–22)

(October 21–22) BeautyWorld Middle East & Wellness & Spa Exhibition (October 27–29)

November 2025at DWTC

Gulfood Manufacturing (November 4–6)

(November 4–6) GESS, Paperworld Middle East & Gift & Lifestyle Middle East (November 11–13)

(November 11–13) World Tobacco (November 11–12)

(November 11–12) ICOM 25 – 27th International Council of Museums (November 11–17)

(November 11–17) The Mining Show (November 17–18)

(November 17–18) Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo, International Apparels & Textile Fair (November 17–19)

(November 17–19) Vision Plus Expo (November 17–18)

(November 17–18) Food Safety Conference 2025 (November 18–19)

(November 18–19) Big 5 Global, Windows Doors & Facades, GeoWorld, HVACR World, LiveableCitiesX, Future FM (November 24–27)

December 2025 at DWTC