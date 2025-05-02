Dubai World Trade Centre events in May: Cryptocurrency, hotels, babies, interior design, cybersecurity

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will host a diverse line up of international exhibitions and conferences this May across key industries including interior design, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and payments and e-commerce.

The calendar kicks off with the Airport Show, Global Economic Leaders’ Forum, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, and GISEC GLOBAL, a leading cybersecurity event—all running from May 6 to 8.

The Dubai Esports and Games Festival and Game Expo Summit will take place from May 7 to 11, while the World Police Summit and CABSAT—focused on digital media and satellite communications—will be held from May 13 to 15.

Dubai World Trade Centre events

These will run alongside Integrate Middle East, specialising in audiovisual and media technologies, and SATExpo Middle East, a platform dedicated to investment, innovation, and global collaboration in space and satellite technology.

The Baby Expo Dubai on May 16 and May 17, will bring together top brands and experts in maternal and childcare to offer a comprehensive guide to parenting.

Seamless Middle East returns from May 20 to May 22 under the theme “The Future of Digital Commerce,” covering payments, fintech, banking, e-commerce, retail, and identity technologies.

Crypto Expo Dubai, the region’s largest cryptocurrency summit, and the Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be held on May 21 and May 22.

Rounding out the month, INDEX Dubai, the region’s flagship event for interior design and fit-out, will run from May 27 to May 29 alongside the 24th edition of The Hotel Show.