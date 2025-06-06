Dubai World Trade Centre June 2025 events: Rail, vape and EV industry gatherings

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will host a diverse series of events this June, spanning high growth industries such as technology, transportation, energy, consumer goods, and mobility.
The mixture of DWTC events includes industry gatherings for rail, vape and electric vehicle sectors.
Dubai World Trade Centre June 2025
- Concept Big Brands Carnival (CBBC): Until June 8, CBBC brings together more than 300 international fashion and luxury brands under one roof. The six-day event offers shoppers exclusive access to coveted labels across apparel, accessories, beauty, and lifestyle, with discounts of up to 75 per cent
- China Home Life Expo: From June 11 to 13, China Home Life Expo, now in its 18th edition, is the region’s largest sourcing platform for verified Chinese manufacturers. The three-day trade show brings together more than 3,000 suppliers and showcases over 100,000 products across sectors including building materials, textiles, home appliances, electronics, furniture, and auto parts
- International Appliances and Electronics Show: From June 11 to 13, the Dubai Appliances and Electronics Show, a leading destination for cutting-edge consumer technology, is a powerful platform for industry leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and explore emerging trends
- Middle East Event Show: From June 17 to 18, the Middle East Event Show is the region’s definitive platform for professionals across the Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector and the live events industry. Bringing together organisers, suppliers and creative minds, the two-day exhibition offers an immersive environment to explore the latest in event technology, design, and production. From interactive showcases and expert-led seminars to panel discussions and networking opportunities, the Middle East Event Show provides valuable insights into the trends transforming the events landscape
- World Vape Show: From June 18 to 20, the World Vape Show, returning for its fifth edition, is the largest B2B event dedicated to the global vaping and e-cigarette industry. The show offers a platform for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry professionals to explore the latest products, technologies, and innovations in vaping. Held alongside the Global Vape Forum, which features more than 40expert speakers across 20 sessions, the event provides critical insights into evolving regulations, product development, and marketing strategies
- Middle East Rail: From June 24 to 25, the Middle East Rail, marking its 19th edition, is the region’s largest and most influential rail transport event, bringing together global leaders in rail innovation, infrastructure, and technology. As the MENASA region pushes forward with ambitious mobility agendas, the event serves as a definitive platform for public and private transport operators, government entities, and infrastructure providers to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, and forge new partnerships
- Mobility Live Middle East: From June 24 to 25, Co-located with Middle East Rail, Mobility Live Middle East is the region’s most significant gathering for next-generation transport solutions. With this edition themed on “The Future of Mobility”, the event brings together more than 250 exhibitors, including country pavilions and global disruptors, to showcase innovations across electric and autonomous vehicles, smart cities, sustainable mobility, fleet management, and logistics
- Solar & Storage Live Dubai: From June 24 to 25, Solar & Storage Live Dubai is the region’s leading exhibition dedicated to solar energy and energy storage solutions. Showcasing technologies that are accelerating the shift toward a greener and more decentralised energy ecosystem, the show brings together utilities, independent power producers (IPPs), regulators, investors, and government entities, facilitating dialogue and collaboration across the energy value chain
- EVCharge Live Middle East: From June 24 to 25 June, EVCharge Live Middle East is a sector leading event dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The two-day event brings together the service providers, suppliers, policymakers, and innovators driving this transformation
- Pinoy Comedy Mixtape – Live in Dubai: On June 29, following a sold-out showcase that spotlighted some of India’s top comedic talent, Comedy Mixtape returns with a fresh twist — this time spotlighting beloved Filipino comedians. Taking the stage at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Pinoy edition features a stellar lineup: K Brosas, Alex Calleja, Ethel Booba, Tuesday Vargas, Giselle Sanchez, and Imah Dumagay
