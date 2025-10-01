Dubai World Trade Centre to host GITEX Global, WETEX, Beautyworld and over 15 major events this October

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced an extensive line-up of events for October 2025, bringing together global leaders, experts, innovators, and decision-makers across technology, sustainability, healthcare, HR, education, and beauty.

At the forefront is GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech and startup exhibition, which returns for its 45th edition from October 13–17.

Spanning more than 40 exhibition halls, GITEX will showcase breakthroughs in AI, fintech, health tech, smart cities, and cybersecurity, providing a global platform for innovation and investment.

Sustainability and energy in Dubai

From September 30 to October 2, DWTC will host the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) under the theme “Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress.” Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the 37th edition is expected to attract more than 50,000 attendees from 60 countries.

The event coincides with the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on October 1–2, marking its 10th edition with discussions on sustainability in aviation, agriculture, and AI.

Education and accessibility in Dubai

The Najah Exhibition (October 5–7) will bring together more than 200 global universities and colleges to connect with students and parents across the region, while AccessAbilities Expo (October 6–8), held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, will showcase innovations for People of Determination, with more than 270 exhibitors from 50 countries.

Agriculture and finance in Dubai

AgraME (October 6–7), the Middle East’s largest agricultural trade show, will explore innovation in vertical farming, aquaculture, veterinary products, and regenerative agriculture, attracting more than 6,000 attendees.

Running concurrently, the Forex Expo 2025 will gather more than 7,000 traders, investors, and fintech providers from 120 countries.

Healthcare in Dubai

From October 21–23, DWTC will host multiple healthcare-focused gatherings including the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition, the Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), and the Healthcare Future Summit 2025, which will examine breakthroughs in vaccines, global disease control, and cancer therapeutics.

Human capital and talent in Dubai

The HR Summit and Expo 2025 (October 21–22) will bring together 4,500 attendees from 35 countries, featuring more than 120 expert speakers, 70 solution providers, and 65 seminars on the future of work, HR technology, and AI.

Culture and creativity in Dubai

The Arab Reading Challenge 2025 will take place on October 23, marking its 10th edition with participation from 32m students across 50 countries.

The month will conclude with the 29th edition of Beautyworld Middle East (October 27–29), the region’s largest beauty industry showcase, featuring live competitions, immersive demos, and the prestigious Beautyworld Middle East Awards.