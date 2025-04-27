Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 begins on Monday

The 32 nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 will begin on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event brings together over 2,800 exhibitors and over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

International exhibitors represent 67 per cent of companies at the event, while Middle Eastern exhibitors comprise 33 per cent, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Arabian Travel Market 2025 Dubai to open with 2,800 exhibitors from 166 countries

ATM 2025 will focus on the theme Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity, examining how connectivity across borders, industries and communities will shape tourism’s future.

“ATM 2025 is on track to break records in terms of both attendance and exhibitor participation. This week, we look forward to welcoming travel professionals from all travel sectors and verticals, including the leisure, business events, luxury and corporate travel sectors.

“To accommodate the growing interest in ATM, we have added two additional halls this year and will deliver the ATM Conference Programme across three dynamic content stages – the Global Stage, Future Stage and Business Events Stage. I’m particularly looking forward to IBTM@ATM, a dedicated business events zone, and ATM Travel Tech, which highlights the transformative role of technology in shaping the future of the industry,” Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director for the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market said.

Asian exhibitors drive 20% growth at ATM

Asia has emerged as the fastest-growing region at ATM with exhibitor participation increasing by 20 per cent year-on-year.

The event will feature destinations including Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

India’s presence at ATM has increased by 30 per cent this year, with participation from regional tourism boards from Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, as well as Air India and Air India Express.

International markets account for over 52 per cent of visitor registrations, with UAE and GCC visitors contributing 48 per cent.

The top five registered international markets for ATM 2025 are India, Egypt, UK, Türkiye and USA.

The event will feature ATM Travel Tech, housing the new Start-Up and Innovation Zone and hosting the Start-Up Pitch Battle for the fourth consecutive year.

IBTM@ATM launches to connect business event buyers with travel industry

A key highlight will be the launch of IBTM@ATM, a dedicated zone connecting business event buyers with exhibitors.

The ATM Conference will deliver industry insights from over 200 experts across three content stages.

Monday’s programme includes a welcome from Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), followed by a session on how global events and festivals drive socio-economic growth.

ATM 2025’s strategic partners include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as Destination Partner, Emirates as Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as Official DMC Partner.