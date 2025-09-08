DXB LIVE grows 40% in H1 2025 as Dubai events industry expands globally

DXB LIVE has announced 40 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year — a performance that underscores Dubai’s rising stature as a global hub for world-class events.

Between January and June 2025, DXB LIVE delivered services to 127 events across the UAE and abroad, including:

49 exhibitions

15 conferences

14 graduation ceremonies

Seven entertainment shows

The company also acted as prime contractor for 38 events, delivering end-to-end services and constructing more than 430,000sq ft of event features, as well as 272 exhibition stands spanning 250,000sq ft.

DXB Live events in Dubai and beyond

This included 36 stands outside the UAE, covering 40,000 square feet across markets such as Germany, Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuala Lumpur.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “At DXB LIVE, we continue to expand our business and presence across the Middle East, the Gulf, and international markets, as we confidently move toward our goal of becoming one of the world’s leading providers of integrated event services.

“Our mission is to strengthen Dubai’s global position in the events sector by delivering world-class services that meet international standards, while adopting new insights and introducing innovative solutions that inspire and captivate participants.”

Among the standout successes was World of Coffee Dubai 2025, held in February across 20,000 sqm, which attracted 17,000 business visitors from 78 countries — a 30 per cent increase year-on-year.

The event hosted more than 1,980 companies and brands, including 131 new entrants, alongside 10 national pavilions.

In May, DXB LIVE delivered the World Police Summit under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Police.

The event drew 53,922 experts from over 110 countries, a more than 300 per cent increase on the previous edition, and included 140 panel discussions with 302 speakers.

The summit also witnessed the signing of 38 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and received 900 award nominations, from which 12 winners were honoured.

DXB LIVE also played a central role in international technology showcases, including GITEX Africa in Marrakech, where it designed and built 14 pavilions covering 12,500 square feet, and GITEX Berlin, where it delivered eight pavilions totalling 10,000 square feet for Emirati companies and government entities.

The year began with the successful Hatta Cultural Nights, organised for Dubai Culture, which celebrated heritage, traditions and creativity in the Hatta region.

The agency also launched a brand management department in 2025, offering expertise in strategy, media, marketing, advertising, design, and content creation — positioning itself as a provider of fully integrated solutions.