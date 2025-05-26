Jewellery show in Sharjah to display stunning 108m-long diamond necklace

A jewellery exhibition in Sharjah will display a world record 108m long diamond necklace this week as the emirate dazzles trade and consumers.

Exhibitors at the 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, scheduled from May 28 to June 1, are set to unveil impressive curation of luxury gold jewellery and diamond collections, aiming to achieve Guinness World Records.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition offers a strategic platform for showcasing exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches.

Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 2025 in Sharjah

It stands as one of the region’s largest and most prominent gatherings for jewellery designers and industry leaders.

Recognised as a strategic launchpad for exclusive designs and high-end innovations, the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show continues to draw the interest of elite designers and key global jewellery markets.

The 55th edition will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors, representing major global companies and high-end brands in luxury gold jewellery, exquisite timepieces, and precious gemstones, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry experts.

As part of its exhibition showcase, Amaar Jewels will present a record-breaking 108m diamond necklace, designed to enter the Guinness World Records.

The piece incorporates more than 600 lab-grown diamonds, precisely set in 18-karat rose gold, representing a fusion of luxury aesthetics and cutting-edge production techniques.

The official Guinness assessment is set to take place on the first day of the 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

With visitor turnout projected to exceed 80,000, this edition coincides with the Eid Al Adha holiday, further enhancing its appeal among jewellery and watch enthusiasts.

The exhibition provides a premier venue to explore exclusive jewellery designs, rare gold pieces, luxury watches, and signature diamond collections. It also offers visitors a unique shopping experience with competitive pricing aimed at elevating customer acquisition.

The exhibition features a wide spectrum of exhibitors from leading markets, including: