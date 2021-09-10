Expo 2020 Dubai passport to allow visitors to ‘travel the world’

Expo 2020 visitors in Dubai can travel the world through the new event passport, collecting stamps as they wander through more than 200 participating pavilions.

The passport, first introduced at the 1967 Montreal World Expo, will encourage visitors to see as many pavilions as possible during the 182-day event, while allowing them to look back and relive the memories of their experiences after they visit.

The yellow, customisable passport also comes with its own enhanced security features – a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages, ensuring that no two documents are alike.

The passport for Expo 2020 is a 50-page booklet shaped like an official passport that will contain designs and pictures of prominent pavilions, Dubai landmarks, and other elements relating to the UAE.

The Expo will open its doors to the world on October 1, and will bring together participants from 191 countries, including businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions.

The event, which is expected to attract millions of visitors, is expected to drive economic recovery in the UAE and boost attraction in residency and real estate. The UAE is also looking for Expo 2020 to spur tourism after Covid-19 hit the country’s tourism sector hard last year.