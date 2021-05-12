Nearly 1,000 Danish SMEs set to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai

The Danish Government will partner with the Dubai Business Council and Denmark has confirmed it will participate the global six-month event that was postponed a year due to coronavirus.

“Denmark is thrilled to participate in Expo 2020, which seeks to redefine how the Expo concept can be used to bring together people, businesses and governments from more than 190 nations in a unique way to meet global challenges and harvest global opportunities. As the world economy slowly begins to reopen, Danish companies are keen to participate and share their expertise, innovations and vision with the world for a cleaner, safer, healthier future. With its global outlook, and sitting at the crossroads between Africa, Asia and Europa, the UAE provides a perfect meeting place for the event,” Denmark’s Ambassador to the UAE Franz-Michael Mellbin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Denmark Pavilion will showcase the country’s export and investment potential alongside the strength of its relationship with the UAE.

The UAE is Denmark’s second fastest growing import market, behind the US, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Exports from the UAE to Denmark in 2019 totaled $377 million, with refined petroleum as the primary export. Exports from Denmark to the UAE totalled $614m in 2019, with medicaments, the top export, accounting for $157m of total exports.

“We are pleased to welcome the Danish Government and will be proud to represent Denmark in the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai – a crucial platform to boost the global economy as it recovers from the effects of the pandemic and an unmissable opportunity to show the world the many business opportunities our country has to offer. We are putting the finishing touches to our pavilion and look forward to working closely with our country to share the best of what Denmark has to offer with people from all corners of the planet when Expo opens on 1 October,” Jens Lund, President of the Danish Business Council said.