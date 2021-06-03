UAE, Luxembourg discuss economic and investment relations

UAE and Luxembourg’s economic and investment relations was the main topic of discussion between the UAE Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, and Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy, Franz Fayot, on Thursday.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint economic committee to create new and diverse opportunities for the business communities in both countries, enhance the capabilities available to support non-oil trade exchange, diversify mutual investments for the post-Covid-19 economic recovery, and encourage companies to explore available opportunities and invest in new sectors in both sides markets.

The committee is to hold its first session on the side lines of the Expo 2020 Dubai which starts in October.

“The UAE is the first Arab trading partner for Luxembourg, as it accounts for about 30 percent of Luxembourg’s total trade with Arab countries, and there are broad prospects for developing partnerships between the two countries,” said Al Marri.

“It was agreed to establish the joint economic committee to reinforce the cooperation map and explore new opportunities of common interest, such as bilateral trade, mutual investments, entrepreneurship and cooperation in the financial sector, as well as new economy sectors such as innovation, research and development, technology, space and others,” he continued.

The UAE minister highlighted the depth of the UAE-Luxembourg ties, which are driven by the two leaderships’ commitment to bolster coordination at both the governmental and private levels, in addition to expanding economic coordination activities at all levels.

Meanwhile, Fayot highlighted his country’s aspiration to strengthen economic ties with the UAE in sectors of common concern, particularly the space sector, the modern, clean and health technology sectors, and entrepreneurship.

He pointed out that Luxembourg is the first country in the world to formally sign a participation contract for the Expo 2020 Dubai activities, in a step that reflects Luxembourg’s commitment and eagerness to achieve qualitative and distinguished participation in global events.

Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy, Franz Fayot and UAE Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri

The meeting between the two ministries of economy was also attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

Al Falasi shed light on the progress made in the cooperation between the UAE and Luxembourg, which comes as a result of many agreements signed during the previous years, the most important of which is the agreement on economic, commercial and technical cooperation, explaining that the establishment of a joint economic committee would “strengthen cooperation efforts in many vital areas.”

For his part, explained that the UAE-Luxembourg relations are witnessing continuous growth, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries for the year 2020 amounted to more than $100 million, and the UAE is among the top 20 investing countries in Luxembourg. The total volume of mutual investments has exceeded $86 billion at the end of 2019.

“The two sides are bound by several agreements to prevent double taxation, protect and encourage investment and air services, besides agreements between the chambers of commerce to enhance partnership and increase investments,” he noted.