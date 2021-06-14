Dubai to add 45 kilometres of cycling tracks ahead of Expo 2020

In line with Expo 2020’s focus on sustainability, 45 kilometres of cycling tracks will be added to Dubai’s existing network as part of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)-endorsed project for integrated transport and flexible mobility around nine Expo 2020 bus stations.

Once the project is completed, it will make the bus stations an “excellent model of integrated and environmentally friendly stations,” said His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The project encourages the use of environmentally friendly alternative transport such as cycling tracks and pedestrian walking paths as well as public transport means, such as the metro, tram, marine transport and public buses,” explained Al Tayer.

The mobility project entails the construction of 226 pedestrian paths and 857 dropped kerbs and creating paths for people of determination at 1,053 points. It also includes the implementation of a host of speed calming measures such as humps, shared cycling and pedestrian tracks and lanes, roadside parking slots, and wider pedestrian pavements.

“It focuses on improving the surrounding environment through promoting the integration of multi-modal transit means. Improvements include providing pedestrian pavements and addressing traffic safety requirements such as safe crossings, and traffic signals designated for pedestrians and cyclists,” added Al Tayer.

Bus stations included in the project are Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, Business Bay 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, Palm Jumeirah, Etisalat and the Union Bus Stations.

“RTA is committed to providing residents-friendly infrastructure that meets the requirements of integrated transport and serving the integration of the city to ease the access to mass transit stations. It also makes every effort to ensure safe and smooth access of pedestrians and cyclists to those means to nurture a hospitable environment for peoples of determination,” noted Al Tayer.

“In all public transport projects, RTA assigns special attention to improving the link of public transport stations with development projects and the surrounding attraction areas. This entails addressing the first and last-mile needs, providing elements that assist with the integration of transit means, such as bus stops, cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings, rest areas, shaded paths, landscaped areas, parking for rented cars, and bike racks. Providing these elements will encourage people to use non-conventional mobility means between their homes and public transport stations,” he continued.

The environmentally friendly project complements the theme of Expo 2020 ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, which recognises that generating sustainable solutions to global problems demands collaboration across cultures and regions whilst the subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability define the principal drivers of progress.