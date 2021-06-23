Countdown is on: 100 days to Expo 2020 Dubai

The countdown is on – there are just 100 days to go until the official start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The six-month world showcase, postponed for a year as a result of the global coronavirus crisis, is set to begin on October 1 and run through to March 31, 2022, with a projection of more than 25 million visits from a local and international audience over its 182-day duration.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the formal countdown on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said: “People from every corner of the globe are welcome to join the once-in-a-lifetime inspiring and enlightening experience that pays testament to human creativity. We will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

100 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event. 100 days to go for the gathering of 192 nations in Dubai in the biggest global event since the outset of the pandemic. 50,000 employees have set up 192 pavilions & 30,000 volunteers are set for the mega event pic.twitter.com/smi5Ib5YuE — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 23, 2021

Each participating nation will have its own pavilion at the expo, with 50,000 employees so far setting up 192 pavilions representing nations, organisations, businesses and education establishments.

The mega event aims to drive collaboration and innovation to develop real-life solutions as the world heads into a post-pandemic economic recovery.

The first global event since the onset of the pandemic, the expo will use technology to ensure guests’ health and safety as Dubai welcomes visitors from every corner of the globe. This includes a wearable device from Belgium that produces a warning when social distancing is not respected.

The UAE has so far vaccinated 75 percent of its population, and Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday that it would offer Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines – the latter of which was trialled in the UAE and will be produced domestically – to tourists.