Expo 2020 tickets now on sale with the chance to attend opening ceremony

Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai went on sale on Sunday with incentives for early-bird purchasers including being part of the invite-only opening ceremony on September 30.

UAE residents aged 18 years old and above who purchase an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before August 14 will be entered into a draw to win a prized place for themselves and a guest at the star-studded opening ceremony.

The 50 winners will be announced first week of September through Expo 2020’s social media channels, followed by a personal invitation to attend the ceremony.

Taking place at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo’s opening ceremony will feature stunning visuals and world-class acts and is the culmination of almost ten years of planning and preparation.

“This is a great moment of joy, pride and optimism for all of us. The UAE is a country where people of different languages, religions and race live together in harmony and we are thrilled to welcome the rest of the world to be part of this inclusive journey,” said Mohamed Al Ansaari, vice president , Communications, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Everyone is invited to share their success stories and their aims for a brighter, more resourceful and more collaborative future. As a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused progress, Expo 2020 has the power to shape the destiny of our world,” he continued.

The opening ceremony draws inspiration directly from Expo 2020’s theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future and its three subthemes: joining humanity’s journey of Opportunity, rising to the highest heights of Mobility and exploring the spectrum of Sustainability.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales & marcomms officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020’s opening ceremony will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the living history of the UAE as we celebrate the Arab world’s biggest event. A milestone moment that ties in with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the opening ceremony marks the realisation of our vision and hard work.”

“We look forward to welcoming the winners of our draw to join the making of a new world in a dynamic work of unfettered imagination. We are also proud to share our all-encompassing events and entertainment programme that guarantees that no two days will be the same at Expo,” she continued.

To date, Expo’s global entertainment line-up includes Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s pioneering women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, celebrated Emirati singer Ahlam, the Russian Bolshoi and the Expo Beats programme, a monthly music festival.

Sports fans will have the opportunity to witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, get to grips with exciting football-based sport teqball, meet their sporting heroes, and sign up to one of the many complimentary runs, fitness activities and wellness events.

With up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours, parades and interactive journeys –and more than 200 food and beverage options, the site will be alive with sounds, rhythms and flavours from across the globe.

Season passes, which allow holders unlimited entry for the six months of Expo 2020, cost AED495 ($135). Family packages are priced at AED950 ($258), multi-day passes at AED195 ($53) and 1-Day Tickets at AED95 ($26).

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry; complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 percent discount and visitors ages 60 years and above can also enter for free.

Tickets are available now at Expo 2020’s website and through more than 2,500 authorised resellers.