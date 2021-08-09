More than 220 Dubai Expo 2020 programmes to focus on technology, innovation, women and youth

More than 220 programmes at Expo 2020 Dubai will focus on technology and innovation, youth and women’s and girls’ empowerment under the event’s Programme for People and Planet.

Expo 2020 Dubai revealed the calendar of its events, experiences, thought-leadership and public conversations that aims to find solutions for some of the most pressing problems facing our world, a press release from event organisers said.

The event in Dubai, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, will open in October and is expected to attract 25 million visits from around the globe throughout the six months.

The Programme for People and Planet will run across the entire six months of Expo 2020, anchored by 10 theme weeks and 18 international days, each of which explore key issues of global significance. Through the theme weeks, participants will investigate solutions to critical global challenges, ranging from mitigating climate change and biodiversity loss and making human habitats more sustainable, to bridging the digital divide and ensuring equal access to education and healthcare.

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Sitting at the heart of our World Expo, and taking place at a moment in time that could not be more urgent or opportune, the Programme for People and Planet is the manifestation of our theme and purpose, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating The Future’. It will not only form an essential part of our event-time activities, but will also catalyse a one-of-a-kind movement to shape the legacy that Expo 2020 leaves the world, long after we close our doors, resulting in a meaningful and measurable impact for generations to come.”

The Programme for People and Planet reflects challenges and opportunities facing not just the decision-makers of today, but all 7.8 billion people living on this planet. Five tracks cut across the programme, forming a rich tapestry of exciting events that explore the 10 Theme Weeks through distinct lenses:

Expo’s cultural track, build bridges, will break down boundaries, harnessing the power of storytelling, art and music to foster intercultural dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Expo’s social-development track, leave no one behind, will spotlight the importance of opportunity for all, asking the question: what can we do today to create a more equitable tomorrow? This track will also have a particular focus on gender equality and last-mile communities at risk of marginalisation.

Climate change is the most serious threat facing our planet – the actions we take now will impact the environment we leave for future generations. The live in balance track will focus on how the global community can work together to restore balance with the planet.

At a time of global economic change, the thrive together track concentrates on tangible business opportunities. It puts the prospect of robust and resilient growth, and productive partnerships, at the centre of Expo 2020.