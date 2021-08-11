Expo 2020 Dubai’s Thrive Together programme to boost business opportunities

Networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events will be the focus of the Thrive Together programme.

Expo 2020 will open in October after being postponed a year to curb the spread of Covid-19. The six-month event is expected to attract 25 million visits from around the world.

“As one of the first mega-events to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an important milestone for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs and start-ups, as well as international organisations and government entities from across the world to come together to foster a more diversified, equitable and resilient global economy, and enable robust business connectivity and sustainable economic growth,” said Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the programme will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate. They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Three Global Business Forums, including the first edition of Global Business Forum ASEAN, will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, will bring decision-makers and industry experts to explore business synergies and address obstacles to growth, driving trade and investment and fostering economic development.

L-R: Nadia Verjee, chief of staff at Expo 2020 Dubai and Hassan Al Hashemi, vice president, international relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Dubai Chamber is committed to representing and supporting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of the emirate’s fast-growing and dynamic business community as we navigate the pandemic era,” said Hassan Al Hashemi, vice president, international relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“As Expo’s Official Business Integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together programme, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond,” he said.