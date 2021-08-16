Talabat selected as official food delivery provider for Expo 2020 Dubai

Kuwait-born Talabat has been selected as the official food delivery provider for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The q-commerce platform was chosen as a symbol of the future of food delivery at the global showcase event, which is set to open its doors at the start of October.

Its Talabat Kitchen, a two-storey sustainable cloud kitchen, will be situated at a central site in the sprawling complex, according to a release sent out on Monday.

Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO of Talabat, said: “Our cloud kitchen concept brings unique advantages. In addition to offering customers a wide choice of freshly prepared foods from many different cuisines, it also minimises waste and makes our food delivery service even more efficient and nimble.”

Some 30 brands will be represented through Talabat Kitchen. Futuristic food distribution will include 10 autonomous delivery vehicles and a robotic ice-cream confectioner and barista.

“Expo 2020 will have something for everyone, with food that is central to its multi-cultural experience – visitors will be able to explore exciting global cuisines, without leaving the UAE,” Galal Abdellatif, director of food & beverage, Expo 2020 Dubai, said.

“We are thrilled to reveal innovative F&B practices, such as talabat’s cloud kitchen, which is a key changing trend in the food and beverage industry, and adds diversity and value to the visitor experience.”

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Hashmi, CTO of Expo 2020 Dubai and Onur Elgun, vice president – strategy MENA, Talabat.

Talabat will serve both dine-in customers at their modern food hall as well as delivery customers who will receive their orders at fixed locations throughout Expo’s site.

Expo 2020 guests will be able to place orders via the Talabat app on Google Play, Huawei AppGallery or IOS app store.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs from October 1 2021, to March 31 2022, and is expected to attract 25 million visits.