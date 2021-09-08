How Switzerland is aiming to increase its high-tech business opportunities in the GCC

In the GCC, Switzerland is almost automatically associated with luxury watches, pristine nature and delicious chocolate, but the alpine country is looking to broaden its regional reputation, and business opportunities, beyond these stereotypes and into high-tech manufacturing.

As such, Switzerland is betting on Expo 2020 Dubai, which launches in October and is expected to attract 25 million visits, to provide it with an opportunity to highlight its production and high-tech sectors, explained Ruedi Büchi, senior consultant Middle East at Switzerland Global Enterprise, a private association which supports Swiss companies in entering export markets.

“It has been my experience in the 40 years of working here that the perception of Switzerland in the Middle East is chocolate, nature, luxury watches and Swiss knives. But, Switzerland is also a high-tech producer and that is why we invited you to Switzerland to show you that we have fintech, medtech, manufacturing …” said Büchi speaking at a press trip this week for UAE media, organised by Swiss Presence.

Büchi gave the example of a Swiss company that supplied electronic parts to Dubai Metro and another that supplied parts for the digital signage in the upcoming Saudi Arabia metro project to highlight “hidden champions” in lesser known areas of Swiss expertise.

Switzerland is looking to highlight such companies and sectors through its participation in Expo 2020 and was the first country to sign up for the six-month-long exhibition.

Going forward, Switzerland Global Enterprise is set on promoting the country’s expertise in infrastructure, cleantech, fintech, medtech and food – all sectors which it sees “strong interest and growth potential” in the GCC market.

“We are participating in Expo 2020 in a way to change this perception about Switzerland. Telling other countries that Switzerland is not only chocolate, cows, watches, mountains etc. is very difficult and I see it as the biggest challenge we have,” explained Büchi.

“It is also a tech-company hub and we are working on promoting this so hopefully Expo will help in that,” he continued.

Europe, mainly Germany, accounts for 54.6 percent of Switzerland’s foreign trade and is followed by Asia with 21.2 percent; the GCC region accounts for 5 percent of Asia’s share, said Büchi.

Ruedi Büchi, senior consultant Middle East at Switzerland Global Enterprise.

“For Switzerland, the UAE is the most important export market in the Arab world pre-pandemic, mainly in luxury goods including watches and high-end stones jewellery,” explained Büchi.

In 2018, and before a dip largely caused by the pandemic, trade between the two countries accounted for CHF3.732 billion ($3.667bn).

This is followed closely by Saudi Arabia and Büchi said the kingdom’s economic diversification efforts are creating an opportunity for Switzerland to promote its high-tech manufacturing sector, especially in pharma and chemicals.

“We are seeing a trend with Saudi Arabia becoming a production centre for the GCC. We are already on this track to bring more technology into Saudi companies as they move away from oil and gas,” said Büchi.

Switzerland Global Enterprise is organising more than 20 events for Swiss companies as part of Expo 2020 where it will link them with a select group of potential local partners and customers.