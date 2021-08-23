How Switzerland’s private sector stands to benefit from Expo 2020

Out of the many opportunities that could arise from its participation in Dubai’s Expo 2020, Switzerland is most excited for the business growth potential the six-month long exhibition provides for the country’s private sector.

The nation’s participating businesses have contributed more than 30 percent of Switzerland’s Expo 2020 total budget through corporate sponsorships and partnerships.

“From a very early stage, when the federal government decided to participate in Expo, they wanted the private sector to be a strong part of the pavilion,” said Manuel Salchli, Swiss commissioner general and chairman of the Expo Steering Committee.

Among the benefits Swiss companies get in return for their sponsorship is presence in the exhibitions organised within the pavilion and the opportunity to invite potential and existing clients to the exhibition and pavilion.

For corporates, Expo 2020, which is expected to attract 25 million visits, represents a more engaging way of building business relations against an industry-specific conference or exhibition, explained Salchli.

“It is important for us to present general visitors with the emotional experience as well as to be considered an important platform for the business sector to come in for B2B. This works much better if you have experienced an emotion before so it will be very attractive rather than hosting an event in a corporate hotel,” said Salchli.

“I think the business model where you combine the emotions of being in the ‘greatest show on Earth’ with some corporate content, is a very interesting formula,” he continued.

The event space available to Swiss corporates is close to 80 percent booked throughout the six months of Expo 2020 with last minute calls coming in from companies wanting to book it for at least one night, explained Salchli.

The Swiss Pavilion’s main partners are elevator manufactures Schindler and watchmaker Rolex, both of which will have a permanent presence within the pavilion and will be hosting their own corporate events in the space as well.

Several Swiss companies – including global healthcare companies Novartis and Roche Holding and food and drink conglomerate Nestlé – will also be present through temporary exhibitions hosted in the pavilion.

Organisational work for the exhibitions is “locally driven”, explained Salchli, meaning the Swiss Pavilion is working with UAE-based branches of companies headquartered in Switzerland to bring the exhibitions together.

“From a business perspective, this is quite interesting because what we’ve noticed since the early days after registering as a participant in Expo is that immediately the Swiss companies represented in the UAE said that Expo is a big event that we need to be a part of whereas for the headquarters, the exhibition seemed a little faraway in the early days,” said Salchli.

“Now they are supporting and sending their management teams from Switzerland but the drive was mainly here locally and that is proof of the belief that Expo will enhance and increase trade between Switzerland and the region,” he added.

The Swiss Pavilion will also be providing many of the nation’s start-ups with a platform to participate in Expo 2020 through the exhibition’s programme of panels and talks.

“Through our thematic programming, we will be part of the Expo-organised programme People and Planet, which spans 11 weeks, and during this period we will bring Swiss start-ups hoping to explore or start businesses in the region to Dubai,” said Salchli.

“Financially, such companies are not in a position to be sponsors for six months but I think they will benefit from participating in panels and roundtables and make their name known to the region,” he continued.

A major Expo 2020 theme, the Swiss Pavilion will address sustainability through a focus on recycling and the circular economy by “walking the talk meaning that, in our daily operations, we will prove that it is possible to reduce waste to an absolute minimum”, explained Salchli.

When it comes to tourism, Salchli added: “Dubai has been very successful in attracting tourism to the emirate this year and Expo 2020 will be sure to attract many additional visitors.”

“For us, we will definitely want to promote tourism to Switzerland. We are curating this with Swiss Tourism and a number of key destinations which will be present and inviting tourism operators throughout the six months of Expo,” he continued.