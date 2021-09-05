UAE’s Expo pavilion keeps sustainability at core

The UAE’s country pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a testament to sustainability – one of the core themes of the six-month event that opens next month in the Gulf country.

Designed by architect and engineer Dr. Santiago Calatrava, the 15,000-square-metre pavilion will showcase the UAE’s history and look toward the country’s future.

“We are committed to ensure that the leading practices of environmental sustainability are embedded at the heart of the design process,” said Calatrava.

“Accordingly, the UAE pavilion is energy-conscious and integrates a range of elements and qualities of sustainable design, ensuring the longevity of the structure, to withstand the test of time.”

The 20-metre-high structure houses an auditorium that can hold 200 people. In and around the pavilion are landscaped areas, with over 5,600 plants from 12 different species, of which 2,350 are considered to be of cultural importance to the UAE; as well as over 80 trees, with approximately 45 of the trees holding cultural importance for the UAE.

To complete the pavilion, Calatrava revealed he collaborated with his son Micael, who is based in the UAE.

“We shared similar visions with the stakeholders involved, and many suggestions that were brought to the table were deciphered and integrated to the overall design. This heightened the diversity of viewpoints in the creative process, allowing us to push the limits and challenge one another, to ensure that every angle, line and detail was accounted for and that the result is the best it can be, both for our client and for the visitors of the UAE pavilion,” Micael said.

The Expo 2020 event was postponed a year ago as part of global precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, but it is still expected to attract some 25 million visits from around the globe, and drive tourism and real estate demand in the UAE.

The sustainability pavilion at Expo, which was built to be net-zero for energy and water, opened to the public from January 22 to April 10 this year as a teaser event for the local audience and will reopen to the world, along with the other pavilions, on October 1.