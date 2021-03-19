Dubai's Grubtech secures new funding for cloud kitchen growth

Dubai-based Grubtech, a platform for cloud kitchens and delivery-centric restaurants, has secured $3.4 million pre–Series A funding.

Investors included large regional family offices, a US-based venture capital firm as well as reputable angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Having already deployed its solution across hundreds of brands and processed hundreds of thousands of orders, Grubtech said it will use the funds to further accelerate product development and capitalise on increased demand from MENA, Europe and the Americas.

Coronavirus-hit UAE food market seeing kitchen-as-a-service emerging as new business model KaaS segment is projected to reach $225m in market size by 2023, piggybacking on the exponential growth in the online food delivery services in the country

The F&B sector is rapidly transforming, driven by strong demand for online food delivery that has been catalysed by the pandemic. This has forced restauranteurs to adapt their business models to focus on delivery, mainly through food aggregators such as Talabat, Deliveroo and Hunger Station.

In addition, it has accelerated the growth of cloud kitchens around the world.

Grubtech said it has been purpose built to cater to the digital transformation of the F&B sector by building an end-to-end operating system that tackles the friction points arising from operating a high volume food delivery business, and unlocks the ability to serve multiple delivery-only brands from a single location.

Grubtech's client base include large cloud kitchens and restaurant groups in the MENA region and abroad and the start-up said it is releasing a self-serve version for smaller chains shortly as it looks to power the next generation of champions in the food delivery space.

CEO Mohamed Al Fayed said: "We are still in the early stages of the digitisation of the F&B sector, akin to e-commerce 10 years ago. The operations of high volume, multi-brand and omnichannel sales are complex, and so grubtech has been built with a deep focus on our customers' pain points today, and anticipated issues and opportunities of the future.

GrubTech's co-founder and CEO Mohamed Al Fayed.

"We are fortunate to be working with some of the largest and more innovative players in the sector who have provided us with a great customer feedback loop," added Al Fayed.

He said the Grubtech solution serves different business models including cloud kitchens, multi-brand single location models and delivery-centric restaurants. It is also being used by owners of underused real estate such as hotels and gas stations that are creating their own cloud kitchens.

The platform provides restaurant owners the ability to quickly serve multiple brands from one location, creating what is known as micro cloud kitchens, and maximising revenue from existing supply chains and resources.