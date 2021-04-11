UAE-based HealthTech start-up Smileneo raises $2m seed funding

UAE-based HealthTech start-up Smileneo has raised $2 million in seed funding to grow its team, expand operations and enter new markets.

The financing is the largest seed round raised by any teeth-straightening direct-to-consumer business in the Middle East and North Africa and includes anchor investments from several prominent international investors.

London-based Kingsway Capital, one of the region's largest investors, and an early investor in unicorn Emerging Markets Property Group, is leading the round.

FJ Labs, a fund led by José Marin and Fabrice Grinda, founder of OLX Group joined the round. Several strategic global super angels also participated in the round including Mato Peric (CARS24, Scalable Capital, Loft etc.), Leonard Stiegeler (Pulse, Paystack, etc.), and Tom Stafford (managing partner at DST Global).

“Based on our research, 85 percent of people in the region could benefit from orthodontic treatments, but less than 1 percent receive it each year. Many of them don’t have access to quality orthodontic care that fits their budget and busy lifestyles," said Dr Jonathan Doerr, founder and chief executive officer of Smileneo, which is currently operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

“We’re digitising orthodontics to modernise and improve patient experiences while enhancing convenience and affordability. Our mission is to give everyone a straighter and brighter smile with less of the cost and hassle of traditional dental-office driven treatment,” he added.

Jonathan Doerr, founder and CEO of Smileneo

Smileneo’s mobile application enables remote monitoring which allows partner clinics to provide personalised, on-demand treatment oversight and saves patients from having to make frequent, time-consuming and costly clinic visits.

By fully digitising the patient journey, using end-to-end 3D technology and offering financing plans, Smileneo is enabling a new segment of consumers to straighten their smiles.

In turn, Smileneo’s growing network of partner clinics in the region benefit from increased practice receipts while offering high-quality, fully digitised patient experiences anytime, anywhere at a more affordable cost.