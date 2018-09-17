Du, Etisalat working with Apple to make dual SIM phones available in UAE

Apple’s website says the “use of e-SIM in iPhone may be disabled when purchased from some carriers.”

Pre-orders for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max began on September 14, while pre-orders for the iPhone XR will be available from October 19

Du and Etisalat are working with Apple to make dual SIM capabilities available to customers using the upcoming iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, according to media reports.

The phones – which were launched last week in the United States – all have dual SIM capabilities through an eSIM and nano-SIM.

On its frequently asked questions page, however, du noted that “e-SIM/dual SIM handsets will not be available in the UAE.”

Citing both companies, TechRadar is reporting that both du and Etisalat are working with Apple to make dual SIM capabilities “available to customers in the near future.”

Gulf customers began pre-ordering the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from September 14, with availability beginning September 21, while the iPhone XR will be available for pre-order on October 19 with availability beginning a week later.