We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Photos
Mon 22 Jun 2020 11:06 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Tickets will be available on Louvre Abu Dhabi's website ahead of the museum's reopening this Wednesday and entry will be free for guests under the age of 18.

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi will reopens this Wednesday, June 24. Image: ITP Media Group

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Guests under the age of 18 can visit for free. Image: Louvre Abu Dhabi

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Museum-goers will once again be able to experience Louvre Abu Dhabi's world-class collection and view its latest international exhibition, Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, which will run from July 1 and extended until October 18.

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Revised opening hours (10:00 – 18:30, Tues-Sun). Last museum entry will be 17:30.

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

A limited number of visitors per hour to allow for social distancing. Image: ITP Media Group

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Tickets will only be available to purchase via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and must be booked for a specific arrival time slot. Once at the museum, visitors may stay for up to three hours.

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Thermal temperature scanning of all visitors will be mandatory upon arrival. Image: ITP Media Group

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Masks and gloves will be required for all visitors throughout their stay at the museum. Image: ITP Media Group

What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi

Only credit card or smart payments will be allowed throughout the museum, including when purchasing from food and beverage sites and the boutique. Image: ITP Media Group

Read next

In pictures: Sheikh Hamdan reviews AED2 billion Dubai-Al Ain road upgrade

In pictures: Mohamed bin Zayed tours Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

In pictures: Shurooq's Al Montazah Parks reopens its doors to public