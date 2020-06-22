What you need to know about the reopening of Louvre Abu Dhabi
Tickets will be available on Louvre Abu Dhabi's website ahead of the museum's reopening this Wednesday and entry will be free for guests under the age of 18.
Louvre Abu Dhabi will reopens this Wednesday, June 24. Image: ITP Media Group
Guests under the age of 18 can visit for free. Image: Louvre Abu Dhabi
Museum-goers will once again be able to experience Louvre Abu Dhabi's world-class collection and view its latest international exhibition, Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, which will run from July 1 and extended until October 18.
Revised opening hours (10:00 – 18:30, Tues-Sun). Last museum entry will be 17:30.
A limited number of visitors per hour to allow for social distancing. Image: ITP Media Group
Tickets will only be available to purchase via Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website and must be booked for a specific arrival time slot. Once at the museum, visitors may stay for up to three hours.
Thermal temperature scanning of all visitors will be mandatory upon arrival. Image: ITP Media Group
Masks and gloves will be required for all visitors throughout their stay at the museum. Image: ITP Media Group
Only credit card or smart payments will be allowed throughout the museum, including when purchasing from food and beverage sites and the boutique. Image: ITP Media Group