In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Metro's Route 2020 Project

This distribution will increase the capacity of trains by 8% from 643 to 696 passengers. Improvements also include new designs for handles and lighting, using digital signage (VBSD). They also include an illuminated dynamic map for the metro route and stations, using LED power-saving lighting system, and modifying the design of the luggage compartment to make it usable by standing commuters. Improvements also cover the shape and the number of handles, the use of modern digital display systems, distribution of seats on two sides of the train and enhancement of the gangway connecting carriages. The new carriages ensure ease of use for People of Determination and the smooth boarding and alighting of riders.